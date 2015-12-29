-
Poggle the Lesser
Poggle the Lesser was the leader of the insect-like Geonosians throughout the era of the Clone Wars. Due to his control of the Geonosian battle droid factories, he was a powerful figure within the Confederacy of Independent Systems and commanded the droid armies that fought against the Republic in two battles for control of Geonosis. At the end of the war, Poggle lost his life to Darth Vader.
-
Male
-
Height: 1.75m
© 2015 Disney
Poggle the Lesser Biography Gallery
- Images
The Archduke of the Geonosian hives, Poggle the Lesser was an early backer of the Separatist cause, creating the battle droids used by the Trade Federation to invade Naboo. A decade later, Poggle promised Count Dooku armies and weapons – including the plans for a battle station that could destroy a planet.
Despite the Republic victory on Geonosis that began the Clone Wars, Poggle soon rejoined to the Separatist cause, opening new droid foundries and weapons factories. That provoked a second Republic invasion, during which Poggle was captured.
Undeterred, the Geonosian Archduke resumed his activities on the Separatists’ behalf yet again. A member of the Separatist Council, he was finally cornered and killed on Mustafar by Anakin Skywalker at the conclusion of the Clone Wars.