ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Poggle the Lesser

    databank

    Poggle the Lesser

    Poggle the Lesser was the leader of the insect-like Geonosians throughout the era of the Clone Wars. Due to his control of the Geonosian battle droid factories, he was a powerful figure within the Confederacy of Independent Systems and commanded the droid armies that fought against the Republic in two battles for control of Geonosis. At the end of the war, Poggle lost his life to Darth Vader.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.75m
species
Weapons

Gallery

Poggle the Lesser Biography Gallery

  • Images

History

Poggle standing with Jango and Boba Fett on Geonosis

The Archduke of the Geonosian hives, Poggle the Lesser was an early backer of the Separatist cause, creating the battle droids used by the Trade Federation to invade Naboo. A decade later, Poggle promised Count Dooku armies and weapons – including the plans for a battle station that could destroy a planet.

Poggle talking with a T-series tactical droid

Despite the Republic victory on Geonosis that began the Clone Wars, Poggle soon rejoined to the Separatist cause, opening new droid foundries and weapons factories. That provoked a second Republic invasion, during which Poggle was captured.

Poggle and other Separatist leaders on Mustafar in a holocall with Darth Sidious

Undeterred, the Geonosian Archduke resumed his activities on the Separatists’ behalf yet again. A member of the Separatist Council, he was finally cornered and killed on Mustafar by Anakin Skywalker at the conclusion of the Clone Wars.

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved