The Archduke of the Geonosian hives, Poggle the Lesser was an early backer of the Separatist cause, creating the battle droids used by the Trade Federation to invade Naboo. A decade later, Poggle promised Count Dooku armies and weapons – including the plans for a battle station that could destroy a planet.

Despite the Republic victory on Geonosis that began the Clone Wars, Poggle soon rejoined to the Separatist cause, opening new droid foundries and weapons factories. That provoked a second Republic invasion, during which Poggle was captured.

Undeterred, the Geonosian Archduke resumed his activities on the Separatists’ behalf yet again. A member of the Separatist Council, he was finally cornered and killed on Mustafar by Anakin Skywalker at the conclusion of the Clone Wars.