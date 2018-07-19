Star Wars: The Clone Wars

EPISODE GUIDES
501st Legion
Led by Captain Rex, the 501st Legion is a tight-knit squadron of clone troopers known for strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Upon being reunited with Ahsoka Tano, the men of the 501st show their allegiance to their former commander by altering their clone armor in an homage for her Togruta markings.
79's
79’s was a bar located on Coruscant, particularly popular with clone troopers. While off duty, Republic soldiers would gather at the cantina to relax, drink, and blow off steam, often making rowdy toasts. When clone trooper Fives uncovered the conspiracy of Order 66, he went to 79’s in search of fellow soldier Kix, knowing that’s where his friend would most likely be.
AAT Battle Tank
The marriage of repulsorlift technology and heavy armor has resulted in formidable floating tanks known as AATs. These assault tanks form the frontline of Trade Federation armored infantry divisions, as well as Separatist forces during the Clone Wars. A crew of battle droids drives the battle tank and operates the array of laser and projectile weaponry carried by the vehicle.
Aayla Secura
With an athletic build, an exotic beauty, and blue skin, Aayla Secura stood out among the many faces of the Jedi ranks. A cunning warrior and Jedi Knight during the rise of the Clone Wars, Aayla fought alongside Clone Commander Bly on many exotic battlefields. Having mastered the emotional detachment necessary in the Jedi Order, she always tried to pass on what she had learned to others. Aayla was killed, along with many other Jedi Generals, when her troops turned on her in reaction to Supreme Chancellor Palpatine’s broadcast of Order 66.
Abafar
A remote world in the Outer Rim Territories, Abafar is scarcely populated. It is dominated by vast stretches of featureless desert under oppressive orange skies. The strange regolith that covers the surface twists light in such a way as to obscure shadows and leave no tracks. Particulates in the atmosphere cause the sunlight to diffuse into a uniform orange glow, so it is nearly impossible to tell direction or time of day. The huge stretches of featureless expanse are known as The Void. Pons Ora is one of the few settlements on Abafar, and it is the site of a Rhydonium mining installation operated by the Separatists during the Clone Wars.
Adi Gallia
Jedi Master Adi Gallia was a member of the Order's High Council during the Clone Wars. She and the other members of that ruling body would convene in a temple high above the Coruscant landscape, deciding important matters of the Jedi. Stern and focused, she would remark upon the more outrageous tactics carried out by Anakin Skywalker or Obi-Wan Kenobi in the course of the war, but would rarely condemn their effective actions. Though not as brash as Anakin, Adi Gallia was known to be an aggressive warrior who had no problem bringing the fight to the enemy.
Admiral Ackbar
A veteran commander, Ackbar led the defense of his homeworld, Mon Cala, during the Clone Wars and then masterminded the rebel attack on the second Death Star at the Battle of Endor. Ackbar realized the rebels had been drawn into a trap at Endor, but adjusted, with his fleet buying valuable time for the attack to succeed. After the Battle of Endor, Ackbar became a Grand Admiral in the New Republic, winning many victories including the pivotal Battle of Jakku. He retired to Mon Cala, but was coaxed back into service with the Resistance by Leia Organa.
Admiral Coburn
With a stern face, steely glare and unmistakable command presence, Admiral Coburn served at the side of General Plo Koon during the Clone Wars. The taciturn fleet officer measured his words precisely, offering clear commands in a clipped accent. Coburn's rigid military discipline served him well in executing some of the more daring missions under Jedi leadership. He commanded a four-cruiser task force into the thick of a Separatist fleet cordon over Lola Sayu to facilitate the rescue of a strike team that invaded the Citadel installation. Coburn also led a Jedi light cruiser in extracting prisoners from the Zygerrian slave processing facility on Kadavo, steering the vessel dangerously close to the facility.
Admiral Kilian
A by-the-manuals Republic officer, Admiral Kilian runs a tight ship. Nonetheless, a saboteur was able to slip into the clone cadet ranks during a training tour over Vanqor, and cripple the Jedi cruiser Endurance. Kilian, following naval tradition, refused to abandon ship. He became a hostage of notorious bounty hunters seeking revenge against the Jedi Order.
Admiral Trench
A Separatist admiral known for his cunning and ruthlessness, Trench commands the Separatist blockade of Christophsis, where Senator Bail Organa and his relief effort are pinned down and in danger of capture. Although Anakin Skywalker outwits him and Trench's flagship is destroyed, the skilled tactician survives to fight another day thanks to an array of cybernetic implants.
Agen Kolar
A Zabrak Jedi Master, Agen Kolar was part of the Jedi strike team assembled by Mace Windu to rescue Obi-Wan Kenobi and other hostages taken by the Separatists on Geonosis. Kolar displayed his renowned skill with a lightsaber during the battle in the Geonosian arena, though his young Padawan died during the fighting. In the final days of the Clone Wars, Windu turned to Kolar again, calling on him, Saesee Tiin and Kit Fisto to arrest Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Confronted by the Jedi, Palpatine threw off his guise and revealed himself as Darth Sidious. He ignited his crimson-bladed lightsaber and struck down Kolar.