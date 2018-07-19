ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

TV-PG

Adventure, Animation, Fantasy

The epic Star Wars saga continues, as Jedi and clone troopers defend against the forces of darkness!

Rated: TV-PG

EPISODE GUIDES

All
All
Show More Loading...

Videos

News + Features

The Clone Wars Rewatch

Databank: The Clone Wars

All
All
Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved