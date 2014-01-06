-
Riff Tamson
A ravenous Karkarodon, Riff Tamson was a ruthless Separatist commander placed in charge of operations on the water world of Mon Cala. Count Dooku tasked him to disrupt the fragile peace between the Mon Calamari and the Quarren. Though present on the planet as a Separatist envoy, he secretly conspired with Quarren chieftain Nossor Ri to bring the Quarren into the war on the side of the Confederacy. Though Nossor believed he was doing what was best for his people, he had no idea of the true extent of Tamson's wicked plans.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Karkaris
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 2.21m
species
Karkarodon