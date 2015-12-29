-
Clone Commander Mayday
Clone Commander Mayday was a dedicated soldier of the Galactic Republic who continued to serve the Empire protecting a seemingly insignificant depot dubbed 'The Outpost' on the barren world of Barton IV. A firm believer that respect had to be earned, Mayday chafes at the disdainful attitude of the new regime, especially those who treat clones as expendable, while he is forced to watch helplessly as his squad is cut down by raiders. But among the reinforcements, Mayday finds an unlikely ally in the elite clone, Crosshair.