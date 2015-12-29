-
Separatist Dreadnought
One of the biggest ships of the Separatist fleet, the dreadnought's power is enough to hold a blockade almost by itself. A roughly cylindrical warship, the cruiser's surface was dotted with heavy weapons capable of piercing through the shields and hulls of enemy vessels. The bridge of the cruiser was located on a platform resting atop the bow of the vessel. Towards the aft end of the craft was a towering fin-like spire that rose from the rest of the hull. Within this spire were the General's Quarters, a command center with tactical displays, briefing table, and an observation deck with a view of surrounding space.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 2177.35m