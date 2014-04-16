ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Mother Talzin

    databank

    Mother Talzin

    Mother Talzin, the spiritual guide of Dathomir's Nightsisters during the Clone Wars, held enormous power on her homeworld and wielded the strange magicks of the Nightsisters. She sold the services of the Nightsisters to the galaxy's wealthy and powerful, but wasn't above backstabbing any clients who treated her clan with disrespect. She sought revenge against Count Dooku and his master, Darth Sidious. Dooku had betrayed the Nightsister Asajj Ventress, but his crimes paled in comparison with Sidious’s. Long before the Clone Wars, Sidious had promised to make Talzin his right hand, only to renege on his promise and steal her son, Darth Maul, to train as his apprentice.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Female
Dimensions
  • Height: 2.23m
species
Weapons

Video

Gallery

Mother Talzin Biography Gallery

  • Images
Next Page »

History

Mother Talzin and the Nightsisters cautiously surrounding Asajj Ventress

The matriarch of Dathomir’s eldritch Nightsisters, Mother Talzin was a Force witch with enormous powers and a mysterious past. She had once been an ally of Darth Sidious and Count Dooku, but now worked to gain revenge on both of them.

Mother Talzin speaking with Savage Opress

Talzin used her magic to turn the Nightbrother Savage Opress into a massive dark-side warrior, presenting him to Dooku as an apprentice to replace Asajj Ventress. In reality, Savage was her creature, a pawn in her plan to kill Dooku and so avenge his betrayal of Ventress.

Mother Talzin as depicted in

The plan failed, but Savage had another, more important role to play: find Talzin’s son Darth Maul, whom Darth Sidious had stolen from her long ago. By restoring Maul’s powers, Talzin hoped to defeat Sidious and become the most powerful being in the galaxy.

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved