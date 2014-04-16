The matriarch of Dathomir’s eldritch Nightsisters, Mother Talzin was a Force witch with enormous powers and a mysterious past. She had once been an ally of Darth Sidious and Count Dooku, but now worked to gain revenge on both of them.

Talzin used her magic to turn the Nightbrother Savage Opress into a massive dark-side warrior, presenting him to Dooku as an apprentice to replace Asajj Ventress. In reality, Savage was her creature, a pawn in her plan to kill Dooku and so avenge his betrayal of Ventress.

The plan failed, but Savage had another, more important role to play: find Talzin’s son Darth Maul, whom Darth Sidious had stolen from her long ago. By restoring Maul’s powers, Talzin hoped to defeat Sidious and become the most powerful being in the galaxy.