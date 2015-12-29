-
Gungi
Once a rare example of a Wookiee in the Jedi Order, Gungi is also among the few to survive Order 66. As a youngling, Gungi was temperamental and expressive. During the time of the Clone Wars, he needed to learn to slow down his impulsive ways to complete the ancient rite of passage known as The Gathering. Once the Empire took hold, Gungi survived in hiding until he was captured by members of the Axis Vanguard. Luckily, Omega and the rest of Clone Force 99 found him and returned Gungi to his homeworld of Kashyyyk.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.53m
species
Weapons