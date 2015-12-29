-
Colonel Meebur Gascon
Though the clone troopers embodied the war effort of the Galactic Republic against the Separatist Alliance, victory was reliant upon valiant patriots of all shapes and sizes. Meebur Gascon answered the call of duty at the very start of the conflict, and offered his keen analysis as part of Strategic Command since the Battle of Geonosis. The Jedi Council placed Gascon in command of D-Squad's mission to obtain a vital Separatist encryption module. No-nonsense and military-minded with an outsized personality and gruff voice, the diminutive Gascon balked at any suggestion that he was simply a map reader, or that his D-Squad assignment was a result of his tiny size.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 0.33m
species
-
Zilkin