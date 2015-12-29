The Twi’lek majordomo Bib Fortuna served Jabba the Hutt for decades, granting visitors audiences with his master – or, sometimes, denying them that access. Fortuna’s position demanded extraordinary patience in dealing with everything from drunken thugs to haughty emissaries, with Jabba’s mercurial moods a particular hazard of the job.

Shortly before the Battle of Endor, Luke Skywalker arrived to bargain for the life of his friend Han Solo, the smuggler turned palace wall decoration. Skywalker used a Jedi mind trick to get past Fortuna and confront Jabba.