In Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, the Former Sith Returns

The next animated series from Lucasfilm has just been announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

After the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.

During the 20th anniversary Lucasfilm Animation panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, surprise guest Sam Witwer took the stage to reveal his return to the galaxy as the star of the next animated series — Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

Witwer first portrayed Maul in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, later reprising the role in Star Wars Rebels. In a new series set after the events of the final season of The Clone Wars, Maul rises again to lead the underworld factions.

Fans attending the panel in person got an early look at the series’ new animation style with an in-room-only sizzle.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is currently in production and will debut on Disney+ in 2026.