-
Prince Lee-Char
The heir to the throne of Mon Calamari during the Clone Wars, Prince Lee-Char carried the burdens of his home world following the assassination of his father, King Yos Kolina. Separatist agitators began stirring up the undercurrents of hostility between the Mon Calamari and the Quarren, pushing the planet towards civil war. Despite his inexperience, Lee-Char longed to unite his people, but could not find the way. Surrounded by wise advisors, Lee-Char concentrated on survival as war erupted in the oceans of Mon Cala. But he did not give up hope in unifying the planet in resisting the Separatists.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.7m
species