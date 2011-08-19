Jawas are native to Tatooine, where settlers have long speculated about their biology and origins. Most live in clans, traveling the desert in sandcrawlers in search of junk to fix up and sell. Settlers have learned the hard way that some Jawa repairs only last until the sandcrawler departs – and sometimes not even that long.

After C-3PO and R2-D2 landed on Tatooine, Jawas picked up the two droids, fitting them with restraining bolts. The Jawas sold the robots to Owen and Beru Lars and their nephew Luke Skywalker, a seemingly minor event that would change the fate of trillions in the galaxy.