Star Wars: The Clone Wars Nominated for 3 Emmy Awards

The final season of the critically-acclaimed animated series debuted last year on Disney+.

The final season of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars has received nominations for the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in the following categories:



Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children’s or Animated Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program

Created in 2008 by George Lucas, and shepherded by supervising director Dave Filoni, the series has won four Emmy Awards and introduced fan-favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Clone Captain Rex while expanding on the tales of Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and others. Following years of enthusiastic support -- including the #SaveTheCloneWars viral campaign -- Disney+ and Lucasfilm revived Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2020 for one final season. These last episodes allowed storytellers to bring the series, and its beloved characters, to an emotional conclusion at the end of the Clone Wars conflict, cementing the series as an essential piece of Star Wars lore.

The cast and crew would like to thank all the fans who supported Star Wars: The Clone Wars over the years, and continue to celebrate the characters and the groundbreaking animation and design that brought the series to life.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m.