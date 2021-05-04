Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Cold, quick, and calculating, Crosshair was once a member of Clone Force 99. A no-nonsense warrior who detested working with "regs," or normal clones, Crosshair served as the Bad Batch's sniper. His sharp vision gives him superior accuracy and, as a result, an air of superiority. After Order 66, he was among the countless clone soldiers committed to the Empire. His ability to neutralize a target at tremendous distance using his customized 773 Firepuncher rifle made him an invaluable soldier to the Emperor and a threat to all those who failed to fall in line. But the Empire did not reward his loyalty, and Crosshair killed a superior officer. Now he is imprisoned at a secret base, the subject of clone experimentation.