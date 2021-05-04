Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.
Lama Su
Once the lanky Prime Minister of the remote world of Kamino, Lama Su oversaw the creation of the Galactic Republic's first clone armies. That effort gave his storm-swept homeworld influence in the Republic, but also made it a target of the Separatist military. At the dawn of the new Empire, Lama Su remained in power until the Imperial bombardment destroyed Tipoca City. Imprisoned at Mount Tantiss, Lama Su continued to cooperate with his Imperial captors, exposing Omega as the key to controlling the scientist Nala Se.
Batcher
LH-201 is the smallest of the feral lurca hounds kept caged at the Imperial complex in Mount Tantiss. The young clone Omega feels a kinship to the runt of the pack, which she nicknames Batcher, sharing her rations and providing medical care when the creature is wounded during a patrol. But her compassion makes Batcher a liability in the eyes of the Empire. Because LH-201 is seen as weak, she is scheduled for termination, and it’s up to Omega to save her life.
balaans
Gambling may be illegal in much of the Galactic Empire, but on the world of Lau even the local officers enjoy a friendly game of balaans. With a deck stacked with special cards that can deflect or buff, steal or call a truce, destroy or block, collecting three eastern stars is a sure path to victory.
Captain Mann
Captain Mann’s fealty to the Empire is only surpassed by his loyalty to himself. With slicked-back hair and an oily voice, Mann is given to working both sides of the law to line his own pockets with credits. After participating in a hand of cards, he’ll make sure to collect the hefty fines warranted for illegal gambling.
Cad Bane
A ruthless bounty hunter from the planet Duro, Cad Bane was the preeminent blaster-for-hire in the galaxy at the time of the Clone Wars and after the conflict ended. Using an impressive arsenal of weapons and allies, the cold, cruel, and calculating Bane would literally track his prey to the ends of the galaxy if required. Bane carried custom twin blaster pistols, gauntlets studded with control devices, a concealed bola, explosives, integrated breathing apparatus, and rocket boots, ensuring that he was always well prepared for any situation that may arise.
Emperor Palpatine (Darth Sidious)
The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural, and Sheev Palpatine is the most infamous follower of its doctrines. Scheming, powerful, and evil to the core, Darth Sidious restored the Sith and destroyed the Jedi Order. Living a double life, he was also Palpatine, a Naboo Senator and phantom menace. He manipulated the political system of the Galactic Republic until he was named Supreme Chancellor -- and eventually Emperor – and ruled the galaxy through fear and tyranny. The galaxy rejoiced when he died at the Battle of Endor, but Sidious had cheated death and patiently plotted a return to power.
Tech
In the unusual group of specialist clone commandos called Clone Force 99 (or the Bad Batch), Tech is the computer and weapons specialist and easily the most talkative of the group. With his data analysis skills, he can puzzle through technical issues at speeds even faster than some droids. But sometimes his matter-of-fact outlook on the situation fails to consider the emotions of other members of his squad, like Omega.
Crosshair
Cold, quick, and calculating, Crosshair was once a member of Clone Force 99. A no-nonsense warrior who detested working with "regs," or normal clones, Crosshair served as the Bad Batch's sniper. His sharp vision gives him superior accuracy and, as a result, an air of superiority. After Order 66, he was among the countless clone soldiers committed to the Empire. His ability to neutralize a target at tremendous distance using his customized 773 Firepuncher rifle made him an invaluable soldier to the Emperor and a threat to all those who failed to fall in line. But the Empire did not reward his loyalty, and Crosshair killed a superior officer. Now he is imprisoned at a secret base, the subject of clone experimentation.
Wrecker
The boisterous bruiser of Clone Force 99, a group of elite soldiers known as the Bad Batch, Wrecker is a tower of a soldier, with powerful muscles that make him far stronger than the average clone. He earns his nickname well, as he has a flair for barreling through any obstacle thrown his way and serves as the resident demolitions expert -- a job he performs with much enthusiasm.
Hunter
Hunter is a strong and stoic soldier with a special set of skills. As the leader of the Bad Batch,—technically known as Clone Force 99, a group formed as the result of Kaminoan experiments to create a specialist unit of clone commandos—Hunter has extraordinarily keen senses that give him an edge when tracking down his targets. But his allegiance has been tested in the aftermath of Order 66, and his duty is now to Clone Force 99 alone, including the newest member, young Omega.