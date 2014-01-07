Star Wars Trivia Tuesday Answers!

Find the answers to Star Wars' Trivia Tuesday questions!
Trivia Tuesday Questions & Answers for the Week of 9/6/16
- How many times has R2-D2 been to Dagobah?
- Three. Once with Yoda during the Clone Wars and twice with Luke.
8/23/16:
- What did Mother Talzin use to create new legs for Maul?
- Pieces of destroyed battle droids.
8/9/16:
- What Imperial Star Destroyer intercepted Princess Leia's ship above Tatooine in Star Wars- A New Hope?
- The Devastator.
7/26/16:
- The ancient design of Kylo Ren's lightsaber dates back to what historical conflict?
- The Great Scourge of Malachor.
6/28/16
6/14/16
- During the Battle of Jakku, what Super Star Destroyer crashed on the planet?
- The Ravager.
5/31/16
- Anakin Skywalker piloted a Y-wing into battle against what massive Separatist warship?
- The Malevolence.
- Anakin Skywalker attacked the Malevolence with what Y-wing squadron?
- Shadow Squadron.
- How did Gold 5 know to watch for incoming enemy fighters during Battle of Yavin?
- The Death Star's turbolasers stopped firing at the Rebel fighters.
5/17/16
- Poe Dameron's mother gave him his first flight lessons in what type of starfighter?
- A-wing.
- What are the names of Poe's heroic parents?
- Kes Dameron and Shara Bey
- What location, former home to a Rebel Base, was Poe Dameron's childhood home?
- Yavin 4.
5/17/16
- Who's crew did Finn attempt to join at Maz's Castle for passage to the Outer Rim?
- The Meson Martinet, under Captain Sidon Ithano.
- What advice did Han Solo give Finn as they entered Maz's Castle?
- "Whatever you do, don't stare..."
- What did Maz refer to the First Order as when they arrived on Takodana?
- "Those beasts! They're here!"
5/10/16
- What Imperial office did Tseebo work for?
- The Imperial Information Office.
- What did Ganodi's fellow younglings call their circus act when they infiltrated Hondo Ohnaka's stronghold?
- Animal Instincts.
5/3/16
- What ship transported Obi-Wan and Satine Kryze on their journey to Coruscant?
- The Coronet.
- Spoken by Obi-Wan, what are the final words heard in Rey's vision?
- "...these are your first steps."
- What bounty hunter did Obi-Wan impersonate to prevent an assassination?
- Rako Hardeen.
4/26/16
- How many landing craft did the Finalizer deploy to the village on Jakku?
- Five. Four Atmospheric Assault Landers and Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle.
- What officer gave the order to alert General Hux when Poe & Finn escape from the Finalizer?
- Colonel Kaplan.
- Which of the Finalizer's bays did Poe & Finn steal a TIE from?
- Bay 2.
4/12/16
- What Jedi Younglings class are seen training with lightsabers in Attack of the Clones?
- The Bear Clan
- Where did Pre Vizsla's darksaber come from?
- It was taken from the Jedi Temple during the fall of the Old Republic.
- Where must Jedi younglings travel to obtain Kyber crystals for their lightsabers during the rite of passage known as the Gathering?
- Ilum
3/29/16
- After his battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Naboo, what planet did Darth Maul retreat to?
- Lotho Minor
- In what Mandalore city did Maul face off against Darth Sidious?
- Sundari
- What was the name of Darth Maul's ship featured in The Phantom Menace?
- The Scimitar
3/22/16
- How many AT-ATs did Agent Kallus command in the Star Wars Rebels episode "Relics of the Old Republic"?
- Three
- Who was the only Rebel to harpoon an AT-AT during the Battle of Hoth?
- Wes Janson
- What does General Veers' AT-AT shoot just before destroying the Echo Base shield generator in The Empire Strikes Back?
- A Rebel soldier
3/15/16
- What was the name of Admiral Akbar's command ship in the Battle of Endor?
- Home One
- After the fall of the Empire, Akbar was promoted to what rank in the New Republic?
- Grand Admiral
- In which sector did the Mon Calamari soldier tell Admiral Akbar there were enemy ships?
- Sector 47
3/8/16
- What are the primary X-wing squadrons maintained at the Resistance base on D'Qar?
- Red and Blue
- How many proton torpedoes does a T-65 X-wing starfighter carry?
- Six
3/1/16
- What Imperial informant told the stormtroopers in Mos Eisley which docking bay Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi were going to?
- Garindan
- How many stormtroopers did Leia kill before she was stunned on Tantive IV?
- One
- What did Princess Leia tell Luke Skywalker when he saw her being escorted by stormtroopers in Cloud City?
- "It's a trap!"
2/23/16
- What did C-3PO "thank the maker" for?
- An oil bath
- What did C-3PO giddily announce that he had isolated on the Millennium Falcon?
- The reverse powerflux coupling.
2/16/16
- To what crime family did Niima Outpost's namesake belong?
- The Hutts
- In what village did the First Order search for Lor San Tekka?
- Tuanul village
2/9/16
- On what planet is the Resistance's base located?
- D'Qar
- What model starfighter is the Resistance's signature combat craft?
- The Incom T-70 X-wing starfighter.
- What rebel hero founded the Resistance?
- General Leia Organa
2/2/16
- What is the name of the settlement where Rey trades salvaged junk for food?
- Niima Outpost.
- How old is Rey in The Force Awakens?
- Rey is nineteen.
- Where does Rey live on Jakku?
- Inside of a toppled AT-AT.
1/26/16
- According to Han Solo, how long as Maz Kanata run "this watering hole"?
- "... a thousand years."
- What creature is used in some space stations and on some planets as an easy means of waste disposal?
- Dianoga.
- Where is Takodana located?
- The Western Reaches, in the Tashtor Sector.
1/19/16
- To which Ewok was C-3PO referring when he said, "I'm afraid our furry companion has gone and done something rather rash"?
- Paploo
- How many facial tentacles do Quarren have?
- Four
- How old was Anakin Skywalker when Qui-Gon Jinn and Padmé Amidala happened into Watto's junk shop?
- Nine
1/12/16
- What is the name of the leader who Kylo Ren serves?
- Kylo Ren serves Supreme Leader Snoke.
11/24/15
- What did Yoda tell Luke Skywalker about his weapons when Luke was going into the cave on Dagobah?
- Yoda told Luke, "Your weapons - you will not need them."
- What reason did Luke Skywalker give Yoda for wanting to become a Jedi?
- Luke Skywalker said he wanted to become a Jedi because of his father.
- What did Luke Skywalker tell Han Solo he was going to investigate on Hoth?
- Luke Skywalker told Han Solo he was going to investigate a meteorite on Hoth.
11/17/15
- Who exclaimed, "Into the garbage chute, fly boy!"?
- Princess Leia
- Who was the costume designer on The Empire Strikes Back?
- John Mollo
- What did Han Solo ask Chewbacca to bring him when he was trying to repair the hyperdrive motivator?
- A hydrospanner
11/10/15
- How wide was the target area the Rebel pilots had to fire at when attacking the Death Star?
- Two-meters
- What type of ship did Padmé take to Mustafar?
- A J-type star skiff (or Naboo star skiff)
- Which bounty hunter attacked Senator Amidala's chip on the landing platform?
- Zam Wesel
11/3/15
- What reason did Yoda give Obi-Wan for not being able to train Luke Skywalker?
- Luke was too old to begin training
- Who said, "There hasn't been a full-scale war since the formation of the Republic"?
- Sio Bibble
10/27/15
- What species was Salacious Crumb?
- Kowakian monkey-lizard
- Who said, "You are unwise to lower your defenses"?
- Darth Vader
- Where on Tatooine did Luke Skywalker race his T-16 Skyhopper?
- Beggar's Canyon
10/20/15
- What did the Emperor tell Darth Vader about the son of Skywalker?
- That he must not become a Jedi
- What, according to Queen Amidala, was the Gungan Army's role in the Battle of Naboo?
- According to Queen Amidala the Gungan Army's was a diversion to get the droid army out of the city.
- How long does it take for a sarlacc to digest its victims?
- Over one thousand years
10/13/15
- Who said "Don't try to frighten us with your sorcerers ways, Lord Vader"?
- Admiral Motti
- How many legs do dactillions have?
- Four
- Who went to look for C-3PO in Cloud City after he went missing?
- Chewbacca
10/6/15
- Who said, "You were right about one thing, Master. The negotiations were short."?
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Who was Production Designer of Attack of the Clones?
- Gavin Bocquet
- What did General Grievous call Obi-Wan Kenobi on Utapau?
- "Jedi Slime"
9/29/15
- What did the deck officer tell Han Solo would happen before he reached the first marker?
- That Han's tauntaun would freeze
- Who was Jabba the Hutt's rancor's keeper?
- Malakili
- What device did Boushh use to threaten Jabba the Hutt?
- A thermal detonator
9/22/15
- How did Darth Vader know that Obi-Wan Kenobi was on the Death Star?
- He felt a tremor in the Force.
- What galactic sector did Senator Amidala represent in the Senate?
- Senator Amidala represented the Chommell sector.
- On what planet did Han Solo run into a bounty hunter just prior to the Battle of Hoth?
- Han solo runs into a bounty hunter on Ord Mantell.
9/15/15
- Who killed Jedi Master Coleman Trebor in the arena on Geonosis?
- Jango Fett
- How did Obi-Wan Kenobi feel about politicians?
- Obi-Wan felt that they were not to be trusted.
- On Polis Massa, who told Yoda that Obi-Wan Kenobi had made contact?
- Bail Organa
9/8/15
- Who gave the command for the Rebel fleet to jump into hyperspace?
- Admiral Ackbar
Anakin vowed that he would learn to stop people from dying.
- Why couldn't Luke, Han, Leia and Chewbacca blast their way out of the trash compactor?
- It was magnetically sealed.
9/1/15
- What did Darth Vader tell Admiral Piett regarding Shuttle Tydirium?
- "Leave them to me"
- What did Princess Leia call Chewbacca shortly after they escaped the trash compactor?
- Princess Leia called Chewbacca a "walking carpet."
- What was wrong with R5-D4?
- R5-D4 had a bad motivator.
8/25/15
- Who said, "One thing's for sure -- we're all gonna be a lot thinner"?
- Han Solo
- Where was the Echo Base evacuation fleet located?
- The Echo Base evacuation fleet was located at the western ridge.
- What was the name of the village in which the Ewoks lived in Return of the Jedi?
- Bright Tree Village
8/18/15
- When Qui-Gon Jinn was a Jedi Padawan, who was his Master?
- Count Dooku
- What was Jek Porkins's homeworld?
- Bestine
- What was the name of the creature that is an easy means of transportation on Kamino?
- Aiwha are the creatures that are an easy means of transport
8/11/15
- What did Luke Skywalker promise Yoda as he was leaving Dagobah.
- Luke promised to return and finished what he had began.
- According to Princess Leia, to which planet was she on a diplomatic mission?
- Alderaan
- Who was the first to volunteer to be on Han Solo's command crew on their mission to Endor?
- Chewbacca
8/4/15
- Who referred to Darth Vader as "twisted and evil"?
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- How many kilometers in diameter was the second Death Star?
- The second Death Star was 160 kilometers in diameter.
- What ship was the Millennium Falcon a modified version of?
- YT-1300
7/28/15
- What did Han Solo need C-3PO to do when they were hiding from the Empire in the asteroid field?
- Talk to the Millennium Falcon to find out what was wrong with the hyperdrive.
- How many moons orbit Endor, a gas giant?
- Nine
- Which manufacturer produced the E-11 blaster rifle?
- BlasTech
7/21/15
- What actor portrayed General Dodonna?
- Alex McCrindle
- Which species annoys others by laughing incessantly, apparently making fun of passers-by?
- Kowakian monkey-lizards
- Roughly how old was Yoda when Luke Skywalker returned to Dagobah to complete his training?
- 900 years
7/14/15
- What did Luke Skywalker notice about R2-D2 as he was cleaning him on the Lars homestead?
- Luke noticed that R2-D2 had a lot of carbon scoring.
- Who was the special photographic effects supervisor for A New Hope?
- John Dykstra
- What did the Emperor want, according to Obi-Wan Kenobi.
- The Emperor wanted Luke Skywalker and his abilities.
7/7/15
- Into what did Luke Skywalker allow himself to fall on Cloud City?
- A reactor shaft
- Where is an AT-AT's most vulnerable point?
- Its neck
- What did C-3PO do to win the Ewoks over to the Rebellion?
- C-3PO recounted the Rebellion's plight against the Empire
6/23/15
- What did Qui-Gon Jinn tell the Jedi Council he was going to do?
- He was going to take Anakin Skywalker as his Padawan
- What does AT-RT stand for?
- AT-RT stands for All Terrain Recon Transport
- What act was Senator Amidala fighting when she returned to Coruscant to speak to the Senate?
- The Military Creation Act
6/16/15
- What were Anakin Skywalker's first words after being christened "Darth Vader"?
- "Thank you, my Master."
- What service do GNK droids provide?
- GNK droids, also known as Gonk or Power Droids, are mobile power generators.
- How did Yoda feel about Obi-Wan taking Anakin Skywalker as his Padawan?
- Yoda did not agree with the council's decision.
6/9/15
- What does TIE in "TIE fighter" stand for?
- Twin ion engine
- Who said, "Army or not, you must realize you are doomed"?
- General Grievous
- What was C-3PO's first exclamation after he was turned back on after being shot?
- "Stormtroopers? Here?" I've got to warn the others! Oh no, I've been shot!"
6/2/15
- What did Admiral Ackbar say the fighters were going to do during the attack on the Death Star?
- Fly into the superstructure and attempt to knock out the main reactor.
- Whose head was put on backwards when he was being reassembled?
- C-3PO
- Who was 2-1B's assistant in Echo Base?
- FX-7
5/26/15
- What was standard Imperial procedure prior to jumping to lightspeed?
- Dumping their garbage
- Who introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker to Han Solo?
- Chewbacca
- Who called Han Solo a "nerf herder"?
- Princess Leia
5/19/15
- Which pilot flew as Red Six during the Battle of Yavin?
- Jek Porkins
- What was the number of the detention block that contained Princess Leia's cell?
- AA-23
- What was Grand Moff Tarkin's homeworld?
- Eriadu
5/12/15
- For how long are creatures swallowed by a sarlacc digested?
- Creatures swallowed by a sarlacc are digested for over a thousand years.
- Who did C-3PO tell R2-D2 could fix the hyperdrive on the Millennium Falcon?
- C-3PO told R2-D2 that Chewbacca could fix the hyperdrive on the Millennium Falcon.
- According to Princess Leia, why was their escape from the Death Star so easy?
- The Imperials were tracking them.
5/5/15
- What did C-3PO yell to distract stormtroopers outside the rear entrance to the shield bunker?
- "I say! Over there! Where you looking for me?"
- Where, when hearing the news of the Empire's fall, did citizens topple a statue of Emperor Palpatine?
- Corusant
- What did the Millennium Falcon's log read when the Imperials checked it on the Death Star?
- The crew abandoned ship right after takeoff.
4/28/15
- What did Darth Vader tell Lando Calrissian about Princess Leia and Chewbacca after he tortured Han Solo?
- That they must never again leave Cloud City.
- Who was the production designer on Star Wars: A New Hope?
- John Barry was the production designer on Star Wars: A New Hope.
- Whom did R2-D2 tell Luke Skywalker he belonged to?
- R2-D2 told Luke Skywalker he belonged to Obi-Wan Kenobi.
4/21/15
- What did Princess Leia say when Luke Skywalker came to rescue her?
- She said, "Aren't you a little short or a stormtrooper?"
- How fast did the Millennium Falcon make the Kessel Run?
- The Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run in in less than twelve parsecs.
4/14/15
- Who finally fixed the hyperdrive on the Millennium Falcon?
- R2-D2
- What did Luke Skywalker ask Yoda about his vision of the future?
- Luke Skywalker asked Yoda "Will they die?" about his vision of the future.
- Where did C-3PO tell the stormtroopers the "madmen" were headed?
- The prison level
3/31/15
- Where, according to Dexter Jettster is Kamino located?
- Twelve parsecs outside the Rishi maze.
- How had Anakin Skywalker destroyed Watto's old Podracer?
- He didn't - Sebulba flashed him with his vents
- What was so special about the fact that Anakin participated in Podraces?
- Anakin was the only human who could race pods.
3/24/15
- Who retrieved Obi-Wan Kenobi's lightsaber on Utapau?
- Commander Cody
- What type of droid was Anakin Skywalker building to help his mother?
- Anakin Skywalker was building a protocol droid to help his mother.
- Who was Chancellor Palpatine's Umbaran aide?
- Sly Moore
3/17/15
- Where did Luke Skywalker bullseye womp rats?
- Luke used to bullseye womp rats at Beggar's Canyon on Tatooine.
- What is unique about Cato Neimoidian cities?
- They are constructed on bridges.
- What was Luke clinging to before he allowed himself to plummet to the bottom of Cloud City?
- Luke was clinging to an atmosphere sensor.
3/10/15
- Who was Luke Skywalker's tailgunner in the Battle of Hoth?
- Dak Ralter
- What did hibernation sickness do to Han Solo?
- Hibernation sickness caused Han Solo temporary blindness.
- Where was Princess Leia shot when Han Solo was attempting to hotwire the entrance to the shield generator bunker on Endor?
- She was shot in her left shoulder.
3/3/15
- Which Jedi did Chancellor Palpatine kill first?
- Agen Kolar
- Who lived beyond the Dune Sea?
- Obi-Wan Kenobi live beyond the Dune Sea.
- Where did Obi-Wan Kenobi go to get information about the dart that had killed Zam Wesell after the temple droids failed him?
- Obi-Wan Kenobi went to Dexter's Diner.
2/24/15
- Who was jokingly called "Wormie" as a youngster?
- Luke Skywalker
- What dominates Tipoca City?
- The Clone Military Education Complex dominates Tipoca City.
- What was the Pit of Carkoon famous for?
- The Pit of Carkoon was famous for its Sarlacc.
2/17/15
- What did Obi-Wan notice about the surface of Geonosis as he was landing?
- Obi-Wan noticed that there was an unusual concentration of Techno Union ships.
- What does the Republic Cruiser's red color signify?
- Republic Cruiser's red color signifies its political neutrality.
2/10/15
- What type of weapon did Han Solo use?
- Han carried a DL-44 heavy blaster pistol.
- Who said, "As a member of the Senate, maybe I can find a diplomatic solution to this mess"?
- Senator Amidala
- Where on Tatooine did the droids escape pod land?
- The droids' escape pod landed in the Western Dune Sea.
2/3/15
- Who said, "He's got too much of his father in him"?
- Beru Lars.
- Why did the Jedi and Queen Amidala have to land on Tatooine?
- The Jedi and Queen Amidala had to land on Tatooine because their hyperdrive engine had been damaged.
- What did Admiral Ackbar say the Rebel fleet's cruisers would be during the attack on the Death Star?
- Admiral Ackbar said the Rebel fleet's cruisers would create a perimeter during the attack on the Death Star.
1/27/15
Facbook
- Who, due to his superior's incompetence, was promoted from Captain to Admiral during the Battle of Hoth?
- Captain Piett was promoted to Admiral.
- Which character snapped, "And you said it was pretty here"?
- C-3PO snapped, "And you said it was pretty here."
- To which species did Max Rebo belong?
- Max Rebo is an Ortolan.
1/20/15
- When the buzz droids attacked Obi-Wan's ship, which astromech droid was destroyed?
- R4-P17 was destroyed.
- How many eyes do Gran have?
- Gran have 3 eyes.
- What surrounded Anakin, Obi-Wan and Padmé when they were riding the reek?
- Anakin, Obi-Wan and Padmé were surrounded by droidekas.
1/13/15
- What was Obi-Wan Kenobi's final promise to Qui-gon Jinn?
- Obi Wan promised that he would train Anakin Skywalker.
- Of which political committee was Senator Amidala a member?
- Senator Amidala a member of the Loyalist Committee
- Who retrieved Yoda after his battle with Emperor Palpatine?
- Bail Organa retrieved Yoda after his battle with Emperor Palpatine.
1/06/15
- What did Luke see in his vision of the future?
- Luke saw a city in the clouds.
- Who wrote the screenplay for The Empire Strikes Back?
- Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay for The Empire Strikes Back.
- Where did the Emperor tell Darth Vader to send the fleet?
- The Emperor told Darth Vader to send the fleet to the far side of Endor.
12/30/14
- What did Han Solo say was wrong in the detention center when he was contacted?
- Han said they had a weapons malfunction in the detention center.
- Who said, "You have paid the price for your lack of vision"?
- Emperor Palpatine said "You have paid the price for your lack of vision."
- Who impersonated an AT-ST pilot, getting the Imperials to open the bunker door?
- Han Solo impersonated an AT-ST pilot.
12/23/14
- Which groups did Lando Calrissian order to follow him in his attack on the Death Star once the shield was down?
- Red and gold groups.
- How many legs do dewbacks have?
- A dewback has four legs.
12/16/14
- What planet, according to Luke was perfectly safe for droids?
- Dagobah, according to Luke, was perfectly safe for droids.
- Who said, "Bo Shuda!"?
- Jabba the Hutt said, "Bo Shuda!"
- What did Darth Vader tell Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan had been wise to hide from Vader?
- Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan had been wise to hide Princess Leia.
12/9/14
- How old was Anakin Skywalker during the battle of Geonosis?
- Anakin Skywalker was 20 years old during the battle of Geonosis.
- What was Jedi master Plo Koon's species?
- Plo Koon's species was Kel Dor.
- What was Watto's favorite pastime?
- Watto's favorite pastime was gambling.
12/2/14
- What hand did Luke Skywalker lose in his battle with Darth Vader?
- Luke Skywalker lost his right hand in battle with Darth Vader
- What model was Luke Skywalker's landspeeder?
- Luke Skywalker's landspeeder was an X-34.
- What did C-3PO say they had done to the Tantive IV?
- C-3PO said they had shut down the main reactor on the Tantive IV.
11/25/14
- What was Han Solo's rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth?
- Han Solo's rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth was Captain
- How many pairs of eyes to Talz have?
- Talz have two pairs of eyes.
- Where in Cloud City did Chewbacca find a troubled C-3PO?
- Chewbacca found a troubled C-3PO in a junk pile.
11/18/14
- Where were R2-D2 and C-3PO escorted after C-3PO relayed Luke Skywalker's message to Jabba the Hutt?
- R2-D2 and C-3PO were escorted to the boiler room after c-3PO relayed Luke Skywalker's message to Jabba the Hutt.
- What guild did Princess Leia ask Lando whether Cloud City was a part of?
- Princess Leia asked Lando whether Cloud City was a the Mining Guild.
- Wat was Wicket's last name?
- Wicket's last name was Warrick.
11/11/14
- Which ship was actually a modified T-47 airspeeder?
- The snowspeeder was actually a modified T-47 airspeeder.
- What, according to Luke Skywalker was the Emperor's weakness?
- According to Luke Skywalker, the Emperor's overconfidence was his weakness.
11/4/14
- According to Yoda, when would Luke Skywalker know the good side from the bad?
- When he was calm, at peace.
- What species is Zam Wessell?
- Zam Wessell is Clawdite.
- Many of which species died to get the Rebel Alliance information regarding the second Death Star?
- Many Bothans died to get the Rebel Alliance information regarding the second Death Star.
10/28/14
- What system was the Millennium Falcon in when the Imperial fleet broke up in The Empire Strikes Back?
- The Anoat system
- Who said, "He is as clumsy as he is stupid"?
- Darth Vader
- What wasn't quite enough to get Princess Leia excited?
- Being held by Han Solo