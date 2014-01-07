ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

Star Wars Trivia Tuesday Answers!

January 8, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Find the answers to Star Wars' Trivia Tuesday questions!

Trivia Tuesday Questions & Answers for the Week of 9/6/16


8/23/16:


  • What did Mother Talzin use to create new legs for Maul?
  • Pieces of destroyed battle droids.

8/9/16:



7/26/16:



6/28/16

      • What bounty hunter employed a bowcaster as his weapon of choice?
      • Embo.



6/14/16

5/31/16

      • Anakin Skywalker attacked the Malevolence with what Y-wing squadron?
      • Shadow Squadron.

      • How did Gold 5 know to watch for incoming enemy fighters during Battle of Yavin?
      • The Death Star's turbolasers stopped firing at the Rebel fighters.


    • Poe Dameron's mother gave him his first flight lessons in what type of starfighter?
    • A-wing.

    • What are the names of Poe's heroic parents?
    • Kes Dameron and Shara Bey

    • What location, former home to a Rebel Base, was Poe Dameron's childhood home?
    • Yavin 4.


5/10/16
    • What Imperial office did Tseebo work for?
    • The Imperial Information Office.

    • What did Ganodi's fellow younglings call their circus act when they infiltrated Hondo Ohnaka's stronghold?
    • Animal Instincts.


5/3/16
    • Spoken by Obi-Wan, what are the final words heard in Rey's vision?
    • "...these are your first steps."

    • What bounty hunter did Obi-Wan impersonate to prevent an assassination?
    • Rako Hardeen.


4/26/16
    • What officer gave the order to alert General Hux when Poe & Finn escape from the Finalizer?
    • Colonel Kaplan.

    • Which of the Finalizer's bays did Poe & Finn steal a TIE from?
    • Bay 2.


4/12/16
    • What Jedi Younglings class are seen training with lightsabers in Attack of the Clones?
    • The Bear Clan

    • Where did Pre Vizsla's darksaber come from?
    • It was taken from the Jedi Temple during the fall of the Old Republic.

    • Where must Jedi younglings travel to obtain Kyber crystals for their lightsabers during the rite of passage known as the Gathering?
    • Ilum


3/29/16

3/22/16

3/15/16
    • After the fall of the Empire, Akbar was promoted to what rank in the New Republic?
    • Grand Admiral

    • In which sector did the Mon Calamari soldier tell Admiral Akbar there were enemy ships?
    • Sector 47


3/8/16
    • What was Yoda balancing on before Luke's X-wing sank?
    • Luke's right leg

3/1/16
    • What Imperial informant told the stormtroopers in Mos Eisley which docking bay Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi were going to?
    • Garindan

    • How many stormtroopers did Leia kill before she was stunned on Tantive IV?
    • One

2/23/16
    • To whom did C-3PO say, "You have a responsibility to me, so don't do anything foolish"?
    • Chewbacca

    • What did C-3PO "thank the maker" for?
    • An oil bath

    • What did C-3PO giddily announce that he had isolated on the Millennium Falcon?
    • The reverse powerflux coupling.


2/16/16
    • During the Galactic Civil War, what did the Empire hide on Jakku?
    • A secret research base

  • Twitter
    • To what crime family did Niima Outpost's namesake belong?
    • The Hutts

2/9/16

2/2/16
    • What is the name of the settlement where Rey trades salvaged junk for food?
    • Niima Outpost.

    • How old is Rey in The Force Awakens?
    • Rey is nineteen.

    • Where does Rey live on Jakku?
    • Inside of a toppled AT-AT.


1/26/16
    • According to Han Solo, how long as Maz Kanata run "this watering hole"?
    • "... a thousand years."

    • What creature is used in some space stations and on some planets as an easy means of waste disposal?
    • Dianoga.

    • Where is Takodana located?
    • The Western Reaches, in the Tashtor Sector.


1/19/16

1/12/16
    • What is the name of Kylo Ren's Star Destroyer?
    • Kylo Ren's Star Destroyer is called the Finalizer.

11/24/15
    • What did Yoda tell Luke Skywalker about his weapons when Luke was going into the cave on Dagobah?
    • Yoda told Luke, "Your weapons - you will not need them."

    • What reason did Luke Skywalker give Yoda for wanting to become a Jedi?
    • Luke Skywalker said he wanted to become a Jedi because of his father.

    • What did Luke Skywalker tell Han Solo he was going to investigate on Hoth?
    • Luke Skywalker told Han Solo he was going to investigate a meteorite on Hoth.


11/17/15
    • Who exclaimed, "Into the garbage chute, fly boy!"?
    • Princess Leia

    • What did Han Solo ask Chewbacca to bring him when he was trying to repair the hyperdrive motivator?
    • A hydrospanner


11/10/15
    • What type of ship did Padmé take to Mustafar?
    • A J-type star skiff (or Naboo star skiff)

    • Which bounty hunter attacked Senator Amidala's chip on the landing platform?
    • Zam Wesel


11/3/15

10/27/15

10/20/15
    • What, according to Queen Amidala, was the Gungan Army's role in the Battle of Naboo?
    • According to Queen Amidala the Gungan Army's was a diversion to get the droid army out of the city.

    • How long does it take for a sarlacc to digest its victims?
    • Over one thousand years


10/13/15

10/6/15
    • Who said, "You were right about one thing, Master. The negotiations were short."?
    • Obi-Wan Kenobi

    • Who was Production Designer of Attack of the Clones?
    • Gavin Bocquet

9/29/15
    • What did the deck officer tell Han Solo would happen before he reached the first marker?
    • That Han's tauntaun would freeze

    • Who was Jabba the Hutt's rancor's keeper?
    • Malakili

9/22/15

9/15/15

9/8/15
    • What did Anakin vow to Padmé after Shmi died?

    • Anakin vowed that he would learn to stop people from dying.

    • Why couldn't Luke, Han, Leia and Chewbacca blast their way out of the trash compactor?
    • It was magnetically sealed.


9/1/15
    • What did Princess Leia call Chewbacca shortly after they escaped the trash compactor?
    • Princess Leia called Chewbacca a "walking carpet."

    • What was wrong with R5-D4?
    • R5-D4 had a bad motivator.


8/25/15
    • Who said, "One thing's for sure -- we're all gonna be a lot thinner"?
    • Han Solo

    • Where was the Echo Base evacuation fleet located?
    • The Echo Base evacuation fleet was located at the western ridge.

    • What was the name of the village in which the Ewoks lived in Return of the Jedi?
    • Bright Tree Village


8/18/15
    • What was the name of the creature that is an easy means of transportation on Kamino?
    • Aiwha are the creatures that are an easy means of transport


8/11/15
    • What did Luke Skywalker promise Yoda as he was leaving Dagobah.
    • Luke promised to return and finished what he had began.

8/4/15

7/28/15
    • What did Han Solo need C-3PO to do when they were hiding from the Empire in the asteroid field?
    • Talk to the Millennium Falcon to find out what was wrong with the hyperdrive.

    • How many moons orbit Endor, a gas giant?
    • Nine

7/21/15
    • Which species annoys others by laughing incessantly, apparently making fun of passers-by?
    • Kowakian monkey-lizards

7/14/15
    • Who was the special photographic effects supervisor for A New Hope?
    • John Dykstra

    • What did the Emperor want, according to Obi-Wan Kenobi.
    • The Emperor wanted Luke Skywalker and his abilities.


7/7/15
    • Where is an AT-AT's most vulnerable point?
    • Its neck

    • What did C-3PO do to win the Ewoks over to the Rebellion?
    • C-3PO recounted the Rebellion's plight against the Empire


6/23/15
    • What does AT-RT stand for?
    • AT-RT stands for All Terrain Recon Transport

    • What act was Senator Amidala fighting when she returned to Coruscant to speak to the Senate?
    • The Military Creation Act


6/16/15
    • What service do GNK droids provide?
    • GNK droids, also known as Gonk or Power Droids, are mobile power generators.

    • How did Yoda feel about Obi-Wan taking Anakin Skywalker as his Padawan?
    • Yoda did not agree with the council's decision.


6/9/15
    • What does TIE in "TIE fighter" stand for?
    • Twin ion engine

    • What was C-3PO's first exclamation after he was turned back on after being shot?
    • "Stormtroopers? Here?" I've got to warn the others! Oh no, I've been shot!"


6/2/15
    • What did Admiral Ackbar say the fighters were going to do during the attack on the Death Star?
    • Fly into the superstructure and attempt to knock out the main reactor.

    • Whose head was put on backwards when he was being reassembled?
    • C-3PO

    • Who was 2-1B's assistant in Echo Base?
    • FX-7


5/26/15

5/19/15
    • Which pilot flew as Red Six during the Battle of Yavin?
    • Jek Porkins

    • What was the number of the detention block that contained Princess Leia's cell?
    • AA-23

    • What was Grand Moff Tarkin's homeworld?
    • Eriadu


5/12/15
    • For how long are creatures swallowed by a sarlacc digested?
    • Creatures swallowed by a sarlacc are digested for over a thousand years.

5/5/15
    • What did C-3PO yell to distract stormtroopers outside the rear entrance to the shield bunker?
    • "I say! Over there! Where you looking for me?"

    • What did the Millennium Falcon's log read when the Imperials checked it on the Death Star?
    • The crew abandoned ship right after takeoff.


4/28/15

4/21/15
    • How fast did the Millennium Falcon make the Kessel Run?
    • The Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run in in less than twelve parsecs.

    • What attacked Luke Skywalker on Hoth?
    • A wampa


4/14/15
    • What did Luke Skywalker ask Yoda about his vision of the future?
    • Luke Skywalker asked Yoda "Will they die?" about his vision of the future.

3/31/15
    • How had Anakin Skywalker destroyed Watto's old Podracer?
    • He didn't - Sebulba flashed him with his vents

    • What was so special about the fact that Anakin participated in Podraces?
    • Anakin was the only human who could race pods.


3/24/15

3/17/15
    • Where did Luke Skywalker bullseye womp rats?
    • Luke used to bullseye womp rats at Beggar's Canyon on Tatooine.

    • What is unique about Cato Neimoidian cities?
    • They are constructed on bridges.

    • What was Luke clinging to before he allowed himself to plummet to the bottom of Cloud City?
    • Luke was clinging to an atmosphere sensor.


3/10/15
    • Who was Luke Skywalker's tailgunner in the Battle of Hoth?
    • Dak Ralter

    • What did hibernation sickness do to Han Solo?
    • Hibernation sickness caused Han Solo temporary blindness.

    • Where was Princess Leia shot when Han Solo was attempting to hotwire the entrance to the shield generator bunker on Endor?
    • She was shot in her left shoulder.


3/3/15
    • Which Jedi did Chancellor Palpatine kill first?
    • Agen Kolar

    • Who lived beyond the Dune Sea?
    • Obi-Wan Kenobi live beyond the Dune Sea.

    • Where did Obi-Wan Kenobi go to get information about the dart that had killed Zam Wesell after the temple droids failed him?
    • Obi-Wan Kenobi went to Dexter's Diner.


2/24/15
    • What dominates Tipoca City?
    • The Clone Military Education Complex dominates Tipoca City.

    • What was the Pit of Carkoon famous for?
    • The Pit of Carkoon was famous for its Sarlacc.


2/17/15
    • What did Obi-Wan notice about the surface of Geonosis as he was landing?
    • Obi-Wan noticed that there was an unusual concentration of Techno Union ships.

    • What does the Republic Cruiser's red color signify?
    • Republic Cruiser's red color signifies its political neutrality.


2/10/15
    • Who said, "As a member of the Senate, maybe I can find a diplomatic solution to this mess"?
    • Senator Amidala

    • Where on Tatooine did the droids escape pod land?
    • The droids' escape pod landed in the Western Dune Sea.


2/3/15
    • Who said, "He's got too much of his father in him"?
    • Beru Lars.

    • Why did the Jedi and Queen Amidala have to land on Tatooine?
    • The Jedi and Queen Amidala had to land on Tatooine because their hyperdrive engine had been damaged.

    • What did Admiral Ackbar say the Rebel fleet's cruisers would be during the attack on the Death Star?
    • Admiral Ackbar said the Rebel fleet's cruisers would create a perimeter during the attack on the Death Star.


1/27/15
    • Who, due to his superior's incompetence, was promoted from Captain to Admiral during the Battle of Hoth?
    • Captain Piett was promoted to Admiral.

    • Which character snapped, "And you said it was pretty here"?
    • C-3PO snapped, "And you said it was pretty here."

    • To which species did Max Rebo belong?
    • Max Rebo is an Ortolan.


1/20/15
    • When the buzz droids attacked Obi-Wan's ship, which astromech droid was destroyed?
    • R4-P17 was destroyed.

    • How many eyes do Gran have?
    • Gran have 3 eyes.

    • What surrounded Anakin, Obi-Wan and Padmé when they were riding the reek?
    • Anakin, Obi-Wan and Padmé were surrounded by droidekas.


1/13/15

1/06/15
    • What did Luke see in his vision of the future?
    • Luke saw a city in the clouds.

    • Who wrote the screenplay for The Empire Strikes Back?
    • Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay for The Empire Strikes Back.

    • Where did the Emperor tell Darth Vader to send the fleet?
    • The Emperor told Darth Vader to send the fleet to the far side of Endor.


12/30/14
    • What did Han Solo say was wrong in the detention center when he was contacted?
    • Han said they had a weapons malfunction in the detention center.

    • Who said, "You have paid the price for your lack of vision"?
    • Emperor Palpatine said "You have paid the price for your lack of vision."

    • Who impersonated an AT-ST pilot, getting the Imperials to open the bunker door?
    • Han Solo impersonated an AT-ST pilot.


12/23/14
    • Which groups did Lando Calrissian order to follow him in his attack on the Death Star once the shield was down?
    • Red and gold groups.

    • How many legs do dewbacks have?
    • A dewback has four legs.

    • What did Luke feel after he set up camp on Dagobah?
    • Like he and R2-D2 were being watched.


12/16/14
    • What planet, according to Luke was perfectly safe for droids?
    • Dagobah, according to Luke, was perfectly safe for droids.

    • What did Darth Vader tell Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan had been wise to hide from Vader?
    • Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan had been wise to hide Princess Leia.


12/9/14
    • How old was Anakin Skywalker during the battle of Geonosis?
    • Anakin Skywalker was 20 years old during the battle of Geonosis.

    • What was Jedi master Plo Koon's species?
    • Plo Koon's species was Kel Dor.

    • What was Watto's favorite pastime?
    • Watto's favorite pastime was gambling.


12/2/14
    • What hand did Luke Skywalker lose in his battle with Darth Vader?
    • Luke Skywalker lost his right hand in battle with Darth Vader

    • What model was Luke Skywalker's landspeeder?
    • Luke Skywalker's landspeeder was an X-34.

    • What did C-3PO say they had done to the Tantive IV?
    • C-3PO said they had shut down the main reactor on the Tantive IV.


11/25/14
    • What was Han Solo's rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth?
    • Han Solo's rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth was Captain

    • How many pairs of eyes to Talz have?
    • Talz have two pairs of eyes.

11/18/14
    • Where were R2-D2 and C-3PO escorted after C-3PO relayed Luke Skywalker's message to Jabba the Hutt?
    • R2-D2 and C-3PO were escorted to the boiler room after c-3PO relayed Luke Skywalker's message to Jabba the Hutt.

    • What guild did Princess Leia ask Lando whether Cloud City was a part of?
    • Princess Leia asked Lando whether Cloud City was a the Mining Guild.

    • Wat was Wicket's last name?
    • Wicket's last name was Warrick.


11/11/14
    • What make is Boba Fett's ship, Slave I?
    • Slave I is a Firespray-class patrol and attack ship.

    • Which ship was actually a modified T-47 airspeeder?
    • The snowspeeder was actually a modified T-47 airspeeder.

    • What, according to Luke Skywalker was the Emperor's weakness?
    • According to Luke Skywalker, the Emperor's overconfidence was his weakness.


11/4/14
    • According to Yoda, when would Luke Skywalker know the good side from the bad?
    • When he was calm, at peace.

    • What species is Zam Wessell?
    • Zam Wessell is Clawdite.

    • Many of which species died to get the Rebel Alliance information regarding the second Death Star?
    • Many Bothans died to get the Rebel Alliance information regarding the second Death Star.


10/28/14
    • What system was the Millennium Falcon in when the Imperial fleet broke up in The Empire Strikes Back?
    • The Anoat system

    • Who said, "He is as clumsy as he is stupid"?
    • Darth Vader

Star Wars Trivia Trivia Tuesday

