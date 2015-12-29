A cataclysm destroyed the Outer Rim planet Polis Massa, leaving an asteroid field in its wake. After Order 66 all but wiped out the Jedi, this lonely outpost provided a brief respite for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda before they went into exile.

Attended by medical droids, Padmé Amidala gave birth to her twins Luke and Leia on Polis Massa. She died and the twins were split up, with Obi-Wan taking Luke to Tatooine and Bail Organa returning home to Alderaan with Leia. A generation later, the children of Anakin Skywalker would play key roles in overthrowing the Empire.