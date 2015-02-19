-
Wampa
Wampas are powerful furred bipeds that dwell in the snowy wastes of the ice world Hoth. These hulking predators have razor-sharp fangs and claws, yet move with surprising stealth, relying on their white fur for camouflage while hunting prey such as tauntauns. A wampa attacked Luke Skywalker outside Echo Base, killing Luke’s tauntaun and dragging the rebel commander away. An injured Luke awoke to find himself upside-down in the wampa’s lair, his feet frozen into the cavern ceiling. Luke used the Force to call his lightsaber to his hand, cut himself free, and severed the wampa’s arm with a quick stroke.
Appearances
Locations
Dimensions
Height: 2.5m