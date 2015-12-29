-
Gungan Grand Army
In contrast to the peaceful human colonists of Naboo, the native Gungans are a proud warrior species. The amphibians have long maintained a huge standing army -- the Gungan Grand Army -- as one of their proudest traditions. The Gungans prefer technology that is harmonious with the ecology of their world. Their weaponry is no different. The Gungan Grand Army uses domesticated animals for transport -- Gungan scouts ride swift-footed kaadu into combat, while hardy falumpasets and fambaas haul heavy weapons and shield generators into place.
Affiliations
Locations
Creature
Weapons
Gungan Personal Energy Shield
Energy Ball (Booma)
Electropole