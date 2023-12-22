Happy Holidays from StarWars.com

Wishing you a Force-tastic holiday season.

As it begins to feel like Hoth outside and our galaxy prepares for Ewok-like celebrations, we wanted to say thank you.

This was another memorable year for Star Wars, and it was an honor to cover it all on StarWars.com. Thank you for visiting; we would be honored if you would join us again next year. There’s lots to look forward to!

Have a happy holiday — hopefully one filled with Star Wars gifts — and New Year. We’re going to take a few days off (it’s a good time for an Obi-Wan Kenobi or Ahsoka rewatch!) and will see you in 2024.

May the Force be with you.