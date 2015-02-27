-
Super Star Destroyer
The Super Star Destroyer is one of the largest, most powerful Imperial vessels ever created. A smooth hull presents an arrowhead shaped profile when viewed from above. Resting in the center of this hull is an "island" of habitable volume. Weapons emplacements bristle on the layered city-like surface. The trapezoidal command tower stands near the aft end of this island, capped with two geodesic communication and deflection domes. The underside is a busy network of engineering and superstructure. Thirteen colossal engine thrusters glow blood red as they push the immense craft through space.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 19000.0m