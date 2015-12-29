During a battle between Imperials and the Ghost crew on a construction module, an escape pod was launched by the rebel Zeb Orrelios -- with ISB Agent Kallus onboard, as well. The pod’s controls were damaged after takeoff, causing it to veer off course and crash on a nearby moon. Once downed, the pod served little purpose…except to provide shelter when bonzami attacked the two castaways.

On the Colossus platform, escape pods are attached to a lower deck deep underwater, to be jettisoned into the surrounding oceans. Their placement allows those escaping the platform to more easily avoid detection. The craft includes some steering capabilities to navigate the murky depths before breeching at a safe distance.