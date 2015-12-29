-
Jek Porkins
Jek Porkins was a pilot and trader who abandoned his homeworld when the Empire moved in and developed a new military base there. The burly rebel pilot flew an X-wing at the Battle of Yavin under the call sign Red 6. His X-wing developed a mechanical problem early in the battle, leaving him struggling to maneuver. Before Porkins or his astromech could fix the problem, one of the Death Star’s turbolasers zeroed in on the X-wing, incinerating it and killing Porkins instantly.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.8m
Vehicles