Rako Hardeen
Rako Hardeen had aspirations for greatness -- he wanted to stand shoulder-to-shoulder among the legendary bounty hunters of his era, hired guns like Cad Bane, Embo and Twazzi. A crack shot, he was reputed to be the best marksman from Concord Dawn, but he never gained the notoriety he desired. That is, until the day he killed Obi-Wan Kenobi... Hardeen was hired by a mysterious client to target Kenobi. He succeeded, just barely outrunning Kenobi's vengeful former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. Hiding out in the seamy depths of Coruscant, Rako was shocked to discover his client was the Jedi Council. it was part of a secret plot to replace Hardeen with a Jedi agent to infiltrate the criminal underworld.
Gender
Male
Height: 1.89m
