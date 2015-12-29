-
Anakin Skywalker's Podracer
Built in secret by the young slave Anakin Skywalker, this shiny blue and silver Podracer was boasted to be the fastest ever to compete in the Boonta Eve Classic. It wasn't idle puffery by its creator -- when thrown into the cutthroat racing competition, this Podracer's performance gave Anakin the edge he needed to win the race and his freedom. Smaller and leaner than all the other competing Podracers, Anakin's vehicle follows the same basic design found throughout the sport: a small cockpit pulled by two high-powered engines. The engines are locked to each other via an energy binder, and durable control cables connect the engines to the cockpit.
Length: 3.15m cockpit
Length: 7.0m engines