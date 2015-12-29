ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Resistance X-Wing

    databank

    Resistance X-Wing

    The Incom T-70 X-wing is the signature combat craft of the Resistance’s Starfighter Corps. Faster than the Alliance-era T-65s, Resistance X-wings are maneuverable enough to engage TIE fighters in dogfights, yet still hold considerable firepower. The credit-strapped Resistance relies on X-wings donated or lent by sympathetic New Republic senators and local security forces. Poe Dameron flew a customized, dark-hulled X-wing called Black One.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Length: 12.48m

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved