Resistance X-Wing
The Incom T-70 X-wing is the signature combat craft of the Resistance’s Starfighter Corps. Faster than the Alliance-era T-65s, Resistance X-wings are maneuverable enough to engage TIE fighters in dogfights, yet still hold considerable firepower. The credit-strapped Resistance relies on X-wings donated or lent by sympathetic New Republic senators and local security forces. Poe Dameron flew a customized, dark-hulled X-wing called Black One.
Dimensions
Length: 12.48m