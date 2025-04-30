“Great Shot, Kid”: Dude Perfect Visits a Galaxy Far, Far Away

One in a million reasons why YouTube sensation Cody Jones is one of the world’s biggest (and tallest) Star Wars fans.

Whether navigating an asteroid field or delivering Death Star plans to a secret rebel base, Star Wars has always been packed with odds-defying feats. In fact, it’s that thrilling mix of events that first drew YouTuber Cody Jones to the franchise. Because, if you think about it, isn’t Luke Skywalker blowing up the first Death Star the ultimate trick shot? “One in a million odds?” Jones exclaims. “Of course it is!”

Jones, known better to Dude Perfect diehards as “The Tall Guy,” was first introduced to the Star Wars saga as a kid, watching “the OG” original trilogy movies with his brothers. From there, like many, it sparked a lifelong love of a galaxy far, far away… a fandom which sometimes seeps into his day job as one of the “dudes” of internet sports phenomenon Dude Perfect.

(Yes, of course, Jones’ favorite character in the Star Wars mythos is the mighty Wookiee co-pilot… and for exactly the reason you’re thinking. “He can relate to hitting his head on a door frame every once in a while.”)

What started as backyard antics among college friends and roommates, attempting trick shots in their backyard and in the campus’ football stadium, has turned into a world-class YouTube empire, with millions of subscribers across the globe. That initial friendship and loyalty is perhaps the most important piece to the entire puzzle, Jones agrees: “It’s the thread that ties us all together! The five guys of Dude Perfect met as friends in college at Texas A&M University, and it’s that bond that has helped us stay true to what we believe.”

Blending sports, entertainment, and a healthy dose of wild ideas, Dude Perfect has become the biggest name in the trick shot game, and is soon to have a very special May the Fourth celebration this year.

His lifelong fandom has even turned into some great content for the channel — just last year, he spent a May the Fourth special episode as a guest on Batuu. Thanks to Disney Parks, Jones was able to build his own lightsaber and interact with all sorts of characters in the land. “A Star Wars fan getting to run around Galaxy’s Edge with the characters and rides that are that realistic? It was a dream come true. The whole galaxy comes to life there.” And because that episode was already chock full of guest stars, including Chewbacca, R2-D2, Rey, and Kylo Ren… there is only one hero left that Jones wants to guest on the channel: “I guess we need to get The Mandalorian, Din Djarin, out with us next.” Just be careful around Grogu, please.

In that same video, the guys had a pretty epic laser sword showdown, which begs the question: is lightsaber dueling a sport? “100 percent. You can really make a sport out of anything!” Jones agrees, and we would like to see it happen officially now. As for who he might want to see attempt one of their trademark challenges? “I’d give anything to see Darth Vader try to make the ‘boomstick’ shot… if the boomstick was a lightsaber,” Jones quips. Typically that challenge entails hitting a basketball with a bat off a baseball tee into a far-off hoop, so we’ll need to figure out how to not immediately slice the ball into two pieces before we put those wheels in motion.

Until then, check out Dude Perfect’s YouTube channel for their latest. We’ll be practicing for our chance to toss a football off the top of an AT-AT.

Cody “The Tall Guy” Jones - Fact File:

- Favorite Star Wars movie? “Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Top tier.”

- Favorite lightsaber color? “Red.”

- Jedi or Sith? “The dark side… the Sith!”

- X-wing or TIE Fighter? “Nothing can beat Luke’s X-wing!”

- Rebellion or Empire? “The Empire. (Don’t tell anybody.)”