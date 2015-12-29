-
Republic Cruiser
The distinctive shape and hue of a Republic Cruiser is instantly recognizable throughout the galaxy, indicating a vessel on a mission for the Galactic Senate, the Supreme Chancellor, or the Jedi Order. Chancellor Valorum dispatched a Republic Cruiser carrying two important Jedi ambassadors to negotiate an end to the Trade Federation Blockade of Naboo. The cruiser docked within a Trade Federation battleship's cavernous landing bay. On the orders of Darth Sidious, the Trade Federation ambushed the Jedi ambassadors. The crew of the cruiser was caught by surprise, destroyed by a concealed turbolaser turret.
Length: 115.0m