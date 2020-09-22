ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Test Your Knowledge of Star Wars Trivia at the El Capitan Theatre's Streaming Event

September 22, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Join other fans this Thursday and see how well you know the Skywalker saga!

Think you know Star Wars? It's time to take your trivia trials, Padawans.

The famed El Capitan Theatre will host a Star Wars-themed Trivia Night this Thursday, September 24, for fans of the Skywalker saga. And you don't need to leave your home -- this is an online-only event, and you can play by yourself or with a team.


Players must register by 4 p.m. PT that day to be eligible to participate when the games begin at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET. Head over to ElCapitanTheatre.com for more details.


If you're looking to brush up on your Star Wars knowledge, try some of StarWars.com's quizzes and complete your training!

Good luck. You're gonna need it.

