Rhinestones and large purple sequins shine against vivid yellow fabric. The jewels sparkle in the light, almost as bright as the creative fan wearing the Star Wars-inspired fashion she designed herself. Tori Fox makes creatures, costumes, and clothing for work and play, but you might know her better as Sy Snootles’ biggest admirer.

Fox has been a fan of Star Wars so long that she can’t quite pinpoint the moment she was first introduced to the galaxy far, far away. But it was family trips to Star Wars Weekends at Disney’s Hollywood Studios when she was in elementary school that made the most memorable impressions on her.



Unlikely Muse

“From a young age I always knew I wanted to make the kinds of things you could find in Star Wars,” Fox tells StarWars.com. “Whether that was clothing, props, scenery, creatures, I would’ve been happy with any of that! Now that I’m more settled into my career and have been fortunate to fulfill some of that through various scenic jobs, creatures are now my chosen path. The creatures in Star Wars are what inspire me the most and are what drive me forward these days.”

Max Rebo Band singer and star Sy Snootles is chief among them. (But don’t let Sy hear you call her a “creature.”) Fox is constantly inspired by the eye-catching character, who first appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

“Design-wise, Sy is a marvel,” she says. “There’s truly nothing like her. She’s a great example of the oddest decisions coming together to make perfect harmony. I love that she’s sassy, she’s a diva, and, to me, a true popstar… Throw in some moral ambiguity in there, and what’s not to love?”

The distinctive Pa'lowick has inspired a variety of outfits and costumes for Fox over the years, including a cheerful yellow running ensemble topped off by a handmade Sy Snootles cap and the sparkling jumpsuit with fringe-trimmed sleeves she dazzled in at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

“I do think that my best [costume] to date, and that holds some of the fondest memories, is my Celebration London Sy Snootles-inspired look,” Fox says. “Comparing that to my original Sy cosplay - a very quickly put together runDisney race outfit from years ago - was a cool ‘look at how far you’ve come’ moment.”



Fandom Fashion

Fox’s fan creations range from character-themed looks and costumes to screen-accurate props and accessories. Her adventures in putting together Star Wars looks and outfits started in 2017. “That year I made a Maul-inspired skirt for Celebration Orlando and a porg dress for The Last Jedi release day. The rest, as they say, is history!” she says.

Porgs, the insect-like kouhun from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Klaud from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the other strange-looking creatures of Star Wars might seem like unusual sources of inspiration for creating something beautiful, but that’s part of their draw for Fox.

“A lot of my work is based around the visual themes, shapes, or colors that make a character or object iconic,” she says, “so I always like to sit and break down those parts of a subject’s design. If I’m going to make a screen accurate mask — what does this sculpture absolutely have to have to convey that species properly? If I’m making a handbag based on a character — what are elements of that character's design that need to be present for this idea to work and to be recognizable to others?”

Fox now works professionally in scenic art and special effects for theme parks, and she dreams of one day following in the footsteps of the creature shop pioneers before her.

“A big life goal for me is creating an official Star Wars creature,” she says.

Wherever Fox’s creative journey takes her, we know Sy Snootles will be cheering her on.

The StarWars.com Fan Spotlight Q&A

What’s your favorite Star Wars movie or series, and why?

Fox: Rogue One and Andor will always captivate me in a way I’m not sure I can even fully describe. These for me are Star Wars at its very core. Beautiful and heartbreaking and full of the stories of incredible people that in so many ways mirror people and events in the real world. These stories inspire me in both their content and their design. The talent put into them cannot be overstated!

Would you join the Rebel Alliance or the Empire?

Fox: If I have to pick one, it’s the Rebel Alliance. But if I’m being honest, I’ve always been more of a smuggler or bounty hunter!

You can have the entire wardrobe of one Star Wars character. Which do you choose and why?

Fox: While I have been enthralled with Padmé’s outfits all of my life, I have to go with Qi’ra. I think her style more encompasses my vibe. I like the casual elegance she has, her color scheme is great, and a lot of her wardrobe is more on the practical side which I can respect. Her wardrobe is a great marriage of form and function. And also, she really can rock a cape.

If you could have any job in the Star Wars galaxy, what would it be?

Fox: I’d like to think I’d be running around bounty hunting with Boba Fett (definitely a dream), but if I’m honest with myself I think some sort of creature veterinarian or scholar would be perfect for me. I’d love to travel around to witness and learn about all the odd fauna in their natural habitats.

Which Star Wars character would you want as a road trip buddy?

Fox: Sebulba. He’s getting us there in half the time and he’s looking incredibly cool while doing it.