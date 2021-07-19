Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)

All Films
After the destruction of the Death Star, Imperial forces continue to pursue the Rebels. After the Rebellion’s defeat on the ice planet Hoth, Luke journeys to the planet Dagobah to train with Jedi Master Yoda, who has lived in hiding since the fall of the Republic. In an attempt to convert Luke to the dark side, Darth Vader lures young Skywalker into a trap in the Cloud City of Bespin.
A280 Blaster Rifle
These powerful blaster rifles, known for their impressive power and capable of piercing armor, were used by planetary forces across the galaxy. With their widespread use, it made them easy for the Rebel Alliance to procure on the black market to use against the forces of the Galactic Empire. They were scoped for increased accuracy. BlasTech Industries manufactured them.
Admiral Ozzel
Admiral Ozzel commanded the Super Star Destroyer Executor, Darth Vader's mighty flagship and the linchpin of the squadron searching the galaxy for the Alliance's secret base. Ozzel led the initial attack on Hoth, but his choice of tactics infuriated Vader, leading to a sudden and permanent demotion.
Admiral Piett
An ambitious Imperial officer, Piett rose through the ranks to captain and was assigned to the Super Star Destroyer Executor, Darth Vader's flagship. There, he chafed at having to serve under the foolish, vainglorious Admiral Ozzel. When Vader strangled Ozzel, Piett was granted a battlefield promotion to admiral -- and given a grisly warning of the penalty for failure. Miraculously, he survived his time as Vader's underling, but died when a Rebel starfighter destroyed the Executor's command bridge.
Asteroid Field
Asteroid fields, consisting of asteroid clusters of varying size, can be found throughout the galaxy, including the Hoth system. Due to their unpredictability, asteroid fields are near impossible to navigate in a starship. However, certain creatures have been known to live on or inside the rocks themselves, and bases like Fort Anaxes have been built on larger masses.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
AT-AT Pilots
The Empire’s combat drivers are trained to handle everything in the Imperial ground arsenal, but AT-AT pilots see themselves as elite, controlling their massive four-footed assault vehicles in combat against Rebel targets. While driving early models of their massive walking tanks, AT-AT pilots nearly annihilated the Ghost crew and three surviving clones on Seelos, and later obeyed General Veers’ orders during the Empire’s advance on Hoth’s Echo Base, destroying numerous snowspeeders and blasting apart the Rebels’ ground defenses.
AT-AT Walker (All Terrain Armored Transport)
The All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, is a four-legged transport and combat vehicle used by the Imperial ground forces. Standing over 20 meters tall with blast-impervious armor plating, these massive constructs are used as much for psychological effect as they are for tactical advantage.
AT-ST Walker
While not as imposing as its larger AT-AT walker cousin, the AT-ST nonetheless served as a significant addition to the Imperial side of battlefields in the Galactic Civil War. The two-man craft is lightly armed with chin-mounted laser cannons, and side-mounted weapon pods. The two-legged transport, dubbed the scout walker by many, serves as a reconnaisance and patrol vehicle, often flanking approaching AT-ATs and mopping up infantry that sneaks past the larger walkers. The Imperials used AT-STs in both the Battle of Hoth and the Battle of Endor.
Bacta Tank
Bacta tanks were large vessels filled with a liquid healing agent and used to treat seriously injured patients. To promote healing, patients were completely submerged and used breathing masks while recuperating. Clone troopers were treated in bacta at facilities such as the Kaliida Shoals Medical Center. After he was injured by a wampa, Luke Skywalker recovered in a bacta tank at Hoth’s Echo Base. And after claiming the throne of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett recuperated in a bacta pod.
Bespin
Secluded from galactic turmoil by its location in a little-visited sector of space, Bespin is an astrophysical rarity. An immense gas giant surrounded by a number of moons, the planet contains a band of habitable atmosphere among its endless clouds. In this stratum of life, enterprising prospectors have established floating mining complexes devoted to extracting valuable gasses from deep within the planet. The most well known of these ventures is the opulent Cloud City, formerly under the administration of Lando Calrissian. During the tail end of the Galactic Civil War, the Empire garrisoned Bespin and took over Cloud City, though the outpost and the planet enjoyed freedom after the defeat of the Emperor at the Battle of Endor.
