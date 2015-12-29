-
Blaster Rifle
Larger, more powerful blasters, often used by Stormtroopers, clones, or bountry hunters. Other forms included sniper blaster rifles.
Appearances
-
Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
-
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
-
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
-
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
-
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
-
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
-
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
-
Star Wars Rebels
Affiliations
-
Senate Guard
-
Weequay Pirates
-
Rebel Troopers
-
Clone Troopers
-
Mandalorian Super Commando
-
Stormtroopers
-
Death Watch
-
Onderon Rebels
-
Snowtroopers
-
Resistance Troopers
-
Unkar's Thugs
-
Guavian Death Gang
-
Coruscant Guard
-
Jumptroopers
-
Naboo Royal Guards
-
Sandtroopers
-
First Order Stormtroopers
-
Rebel Pathfinders (SpecForces)
-
Canto Bight Police