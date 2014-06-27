ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Protocol Droid

    databank

    Protocol Droid

    Protocol droids are vital in smoothing differences encountered by the many farflung cultures interacting on a regular basis throughout the galaxy. Programmed in etiquette and equipped with formidable language skills, protocol droids assist diplomats and politicians and also serve as administrative aides and companions for high-ranking officials. They come in many shapes and sizes, but most are humanoid, like the company they keep.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.7m

VIDEOS

Show More Loading...

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved