-
Protocol Droid
Protocol droids are vital in smoothing differences encountered by the many farflung cultures interacting on a regular basis throughout the galaxy. Programmed in etiquette and equipped with formidable language skills, protocol droids assist diplomats and politicians and also serve as administrative aides and companions for high-ranking officials. They come in many shapes and sizes, but most are humanoid, like the company they keep.
Appearances
-
Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
-
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
-
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
-
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
-
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
-
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
-
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)
-
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
-
Star Wars Rebels
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.7m