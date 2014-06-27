A rocky Outer Rim world, Utapau was neutral in galactic affairs, its surface shared by settlements of Pau’ans, Utai and Amani immigrants. During the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi investigated the death of a Jedi Master on Utapau and discovered a Separatist plot to acquire a massive kyber crystal.

General Grievous established a secret Separatist outpost on Utapau, hiding the Separatist Council on the planet. When Obi-Wan tracked Grievous to Utapau, the native Pau’ans told him the cyborg’s location. Obi-Wan killed Grievous as his clone troopers assaulted the Separatists’ droids.

During the fighting, Supreme Chancellor Palpatine issued Order 66. Obeying the order, Commander Cody ordered his troops to fire on Obi-Wan. The Jedi barely escaped death, fleeing Utapau in Grievous’s starfighter.