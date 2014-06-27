The Outer Rim world of Geonosis was home to an insectoid species known for skillful manufacturing. The Geonosians built the Trade Federation’s droid army and played a key role in arming the Separatists.

As the Separatist Crisis escalated, Count Dooku met the leaders of the Separatist conspiracy on Geonosis. Obi-Wan Kenobi spied on this meeting and reported back to Coruscant, but was captured – as were his would-be rescuers, Anakin Skywalker and Senator Padmé Amidala.

A rescue mission led by Jedi and clones became the first battle of the Clone Wars. With the Republic’s new army pressing its attack, Dooku retreated with plans for a secret weapon of Geonosian design – the planet-killing Death Star battle station.

Geonosis was critical to the Separatist war effort, and the Republic launched a second invasion, determined to stop Geonosian leader Poggle the Lesser’s support for Dooku’s military machine.

Under utmost secrecy, the Empire began construction of the first Death Star in space near Geonosis. Travel to the system was restricted to all but a few, and the surface of the planet was sterilized.

Following the disappearance of Saw Gerrera and his band of rebels on Geonosis, the Ghost crew was sent to investigate. They found Saw alive, but his entire team had been wiped out by a single Geonosian. Eventually, the rebels captured the alien, who they nicknamed Klik-Klak, but came to discover that he was protecting a queen egg -- the key to the survival of his race, which the Empire had all but destroyed.

Deep in the planet's underground, Klik-Klak led the rebels to giant Imperial canisters that had been filled with poison and used to eliminate the Geonosians. The rebels planned to bring these back as evidence of the Empire's atrocities, but it was not to be; the Empire, having detected the rebels' presence, tried to bury them alive, and the Ghost lost the canisters during their escape. Still, Klik-Klak -- and hope for the future of the Geonosian people -- survived, remaining on the planet.