D'Qar
A lush world in the Outer Rim, D’Qar is the principal base of General Leia Organa’s Resistance. First surveyed by rebel pilots before the Battle of Endor, the planet’s obscurity and lack of native intelligent life made it a perfect choice when Leia’s new group needed a hidden base of operations. Resistance starfighters launched their attack on Starkiller Base from D’Qar, and were tracked back to the planet by the First Order. The Resistance hastily evacuated, narrowly escaping before the base was leveled by First Order turbolasers.
