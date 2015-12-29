ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Lotho Minor

    databank

    Lotho Minor

    Known also as the Junk World, Lotho Minor is one of the galaxy's dumping grounds. The surface of the planet is covered with refuse, piled over countless generations so that enormous heaps of trash stand as tall as mountains. As the ancient maxim goes, one being's refuse is another's treasure: salvage operations dig through the planet-wide junkyard, looking to reclaim and recondition reusable or obsolete machinery. Huge pools of toxic sludge and the periodic bursts of acid rain make the ruined ecosystem one of the most dangerous in the galaxy.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Climate
  • Hot
Terrain
  • Junkyards
species
droid

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved