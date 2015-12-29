-
Lotho Minor
Known also as the Junk World, Lotho Minor is one of the galaxy's dumping grounds. The surface of the planet is covered with refuse, piled over countless generations so that enormous heaps of trash stand as tall as mountains. As the ancient maxim goes, one being's refuse is another's treasure: salvage operations dig through the planet-wide junkyard, looking to reclaim and recondition reusable or obsolete machinery. Huge pools of toxic sludge and the periodic bursts of acid rain make the ruined ecosystem one of the most dangerous in the galaxy.
