Talz
Orto Plutonia had long been a protectorate of the Pantoran moon, after Pantoran scouts searched the world and found no denizens amid its frozen features. They had missed the Talz population, which lived hidden in the ice canyons in villages carved out of the ice walls, filled with huts made from animal skins pulled over bone-frames. The Talz lived a simple existence, somehow subsisting off the harsh environment, and using the native narglatch cats as mounts and protection. The Talz attacked the newcomers to their world, wiping out both Republic and Separatist outposts during the Clone Wars.
Locations