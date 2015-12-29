-
Bear Clan
The Bear Clan was a class of Jedi Younglings all aged between four and eight that trained together in the years before and into the start of the Clone Wars. At one point, Obi-Wan Kenobi interrupted one of their lightsaber training sessions with Master Yoda and asked for their help in finding Obi-Wan’s missing planet of Kamino. Members of the Mighty Bear Clan included Chian, Jempa, Mari Amithest, Liam, and Ahsla.
