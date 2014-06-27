A tibanna-gas mine and luxury resort, Cloud City floated in the upper atmosphere of Bespin. Its administrator, Lando Calrissian, worked to make the gas mine profitable without attracting the attention of the Mining Guild or the Empire.

Lando’s hard work came crashing down when his old smuggling compatriot Han Solo sought refuge in Cloud City. Anticipating Solo’s arrival, Darth Vader and Boba Fett had already forced Lando to betray Han and Princess Leia. Lando agreed to turn Han over in return for a guarantee that the Empire would leave Cloud City alone. But Vader reneged on the deal, leading to an Imperial occupation.