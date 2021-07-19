ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)

PG

May 25, 1977

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Science Fiction

Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.

Databank: A New Hope

