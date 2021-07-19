Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)

All Films
Luke Skywalker begins a journey that will change the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Nineteen years after the formation of the Empire, Luke is thrust into the struggle of the Rebel Alliance when he meets Obi-Wan Kenobi, who has lived for years in seclusion on the desert planet of Tatooine. Obi-Wan begins Luke’s Jedi training as Luke joins him on a daring mission to rescue the beautiful Rebel leader Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the evil Empire.
Databank: A New Hope
Admiral Motti
A young, ambitious Imperial officer from the Outer Rim world of Seswenna, Admiral Motti saw the Death Star as the ultimate power in the universe, and burned to use that power against any who dared challenge the Empire. The commander of the Star Destroyer Steel Talon, he served as one of the Imperial military’s Joint Chiefs, becoming an ally of Grand Moff Tarkin’s and head of naval operations aboard the Death Star. He died when the battle station was destroyed.
Alderaan
If ever one needed an example of the irredeemable evil of the Empire, look no further than the shattered remains of Alderaan. A peaceful world of lush valleys and snow-capped mountains, Alderaan was once regarded for its natural beauty, its tranquility, and the sophistication of its arts and culture. Before the Imperial uprising, Alderaan was represented in the waning days of the Republic by such venerated politicians as Bail Organa. In fact, Alderaan was one of the earliest supporters of the Alliance to Restore the Republic, though its officials prudently kept all ties to the Rebellion secret. Despite such discretion, the Empire knew it to be a haven of rebel activity, making it a target of reprisal as soon as the Death Star was operational.
Alderaan Cruiser
Both Bail Organa and his adoptive daughter, Princess Leia, used their position in the Senate to benefit their heartfelt causes of freedom and to aid those that desperately needed it in war-weary times. Their consular vessels were afforded diplomatic immunity due to their ambassadorial status, and frequently ran mercy missions into dangerous territory. Bail's vessels of choice ranged from a streamlined diplomatic cruiser to the more rugged, war-ready Tantive IV that served as his transport to Toydaria during the Clone Wars. Alderaan cruisers were a key part of the rebel task force that rescued Kanan Jarrus from Mustafar, marking an escalation of anti-Imperial activities in the Outer Rim.
Astromech Droid
Astromech droids are a series of versatile utility robots generally used for the maintenance and repair of starships and related technology. These small droids are often equipped with a variety of tool-tipped appendages that are stowed in recessed compartments. The R2 unit is a popular example of an astromech droid.
Base One
Some time after abandoning Dantooine, Alliance High Command transferred operations to a new headquarters on the jungle moon of Yavin 4. There, stone temples built by a now-vanished species have been transformed into hangars, barracks and a command center. From Base One, as the Massassi site is known, rebel leaders direct the fight against the Empire.
Beru Lars
In her youth, Beru Whitesun's aspirations did not reach beyond Tatooine. The shy young woman was content to marry Owen Lars and lead the tough life of a moisture farmer. In time, she became a surrogate mother and guardian to their nephew, Luke Skywalker. Fiercely protective of the child, Beru would do anything to ensure Luke's safety and happiness.
Biggs Darklighter
Biggs Darklighter grew up on Tatooine with Luke Skywalker, and shared his friend's dreams of escaping the dull desert world. After graduating from the Imperial Academy, he defected from the Empire's service to join the Rebellion. He and Luke were reunited at Yavin 4's Rebel base, and flew together against the Death Star. Luke returned from that mission as a hero, but Biggs did not survive.
Bith
Large headed aliens with a knack for science and music, the Bith were a peaceful, intelligent race. Hailing from Bith, they participated in Galactic politics and remained loyal to the Republic in the Clone Wars conflict. Perhaps the most famous Biths in the galaxy are Figrin Da’n and the Modal Nodes.
Blaster Pistol
The standard ranged weapon of both military personnel and civilians in the galaxy, the blaster pistol fires cohesive bursts of light-based energy called bolts. Appearing in a variety of shapes and sizes and sometimes augmented for other functions, including acension guns that fire grappling hooks, blaster pistols deliver a wide range of damage capability. Many blaster pistols have stun settings that incapacitate a target, rather than inflicting physical damage. While blasters do deliver a searing concussive blast, they can be foiled by magnetic seals and deflector shields.
