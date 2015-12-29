-
Ord Mantell
In the waning days of the Republic, Ord Mantell housed a base of operations for the Black Sun crime syndicate. During the Clone Wars, it was the site of a battle between the Separatists and the Shadow Collective, of which Black Sun was a member. But after the Empire came to power, the inhabitants of the mountainous world fell on hard times, laying low and working jobs where no questions would be asked. It was still a wretched hive of scum and villainy when Rebel Alliance general and former smuggler Han Solo had a run-in with a bounty hunter on the planet some years later.
