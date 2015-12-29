-
Quarren
Quarren, or "Squid Heads" as they are sometimes rudely called, are an alien species characterized by the four tentacles that protrude from their jaws. They have deep turquoise eyes, and each hand is capped with finned or suction-cup tipped fingers. They are capable swimmers, and like the squids they resemble, they are able to spit out clouds of ink as a defensive measure. Quarren hail from the planet Mon Cala, a world they share with the Mon Calamari. During the Clone Wars, the Separatists backed a Quarren insurrection that plunged the planet into civil war.