Sith Infiltrator
A fittingly fearsome vessel for its deadly pilot, the Sith Infiltrator is the personal starship of Darth Maul, Dark Lord of the Sith. Maul used the sleek ship to silently travel wherever his master, Darth Sidious, ordered. The Infiltrator set down on Tatooine during the search for Queen Amidala, and became a mobile base of operations for Maul. From his starship he launched a trio of Sith probe droids to seek out the Queen and her Jedi protectors. Once found, he unloaded his swift Sith Speeder to pursue his quarry.
Length: 26.5m