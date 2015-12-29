GALACTIC CIVIL WAR



Jon "Dutch" Vander quickly earned a name for himself within the rebellion and rose to become Gold Leader. Vander led his squadron of Y-wings in many integral missions and battles, including a team-up of sorts with the Ghost crew, escorting Mon Mothma to a pivotal meeting. Later, Vander would take part in the Battle of Yavin and the assault on the first Death Star, perishing in the conflict.