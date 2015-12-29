-
Blaster Pistol
The standard ranged weapon of both military personnel and civilians in the galaxy, the blaster pistol fires cohesive bursts of light-based energy called bolts. Appearing in a variety of shapes and sizes and sometimes augmented for other functions, including acension guns that fire grappling hooks, blaster pistols deliver a wide range of damage capability. Many blaster pistols have stun settings that incapacitate a target, rather than inflicting physical damage. While blasters do deliver a searing concussive blast, they can be foiled by magnetic seals and deflector shields.
Appearances
Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV)
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I)
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Rebels
Affiliations
Senate Guard
Imperial Royal Guard
Rebel Troopers
Clone Troopers
Mandalorian Super Commando
Stormtroopers
Death Watch
Onderon Rebels
Rebel Pilots
Scout Troopers
Snowtroopers
Imperial Pilots
Resistance Troopers
First Order TIE Fighter Pilots
Unkar's Thugs
Coruscant Guard
Naboo Royal Guards
Coruscant Underworld Police
Sandtroopers
First Order Stormtroopers
Rebel Pathfinders (SpecForces)
Resistance Pilots
Canto Bight Police