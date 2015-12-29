-
AT-ST Walker
While not as imposing as its larger AT-AT walker cousin, the AT-ST nonetheless served as a significant addition to the Imperial side of battlefields in the Galactic Civil War. The two-man craft is lightly armed with chin-mounted laser cannons, and side-mounted weapon pods. The two-legged transport, dubbed the scout walker by many, serves as a reconnaisance and patrol vehicle, often flanking approaching AT-ATs and mopping up infantry that sneaks past the larger walkers. The Imperials used AT-STs in both the Battle of Hoth and the Battle of Endor.
Height: 8.6m
During the Galactic Civil War, scout walkers proved effective not only as escorts for larger AT-ATs, but also as vehicles undertaking independent operations such as reconnaissance, patrols and anti-infantry missions. The AT-ST’s speed and maneuverability made it a valuable component of the Imperial arsenal.