ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Sidon Ithano

    databank

    Sidon Ithano

    Variously known as the Crimson Corsair, the Blood Buccaneer and the Red Raider, Sidon Ithano is the captain of the pirate ship Meson Martinet. A Delphidian, Ithano keeps his face concealed behind a red Kaleesh helmet. The Crimson Corsair rarely speaks, leaving the talking to his first mate, Quiggold. But his exploits speak for themselves: spacers whisper of his deeds in the Lost Clusters, at Adratharpe 7, and in Ponemah’s Sea of Sand, to name just a few adventures.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Gender
  • Male
Vehicles
Weapons

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved