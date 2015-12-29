-
Sidon Ithano
Variously known as the Crimson Corsair, the Blood Buccaneer and the Red Raider, Sidon Ithano is the captain of the pirate ship Meson Martinet. A Delphidian, Ithano keeps his face concealed behind a red Kaleesh helmet. The Crimson Corsair rarely speaks, leaving the talking to his first mate, Quiggold. But his exploits speak for themselves: spacers whisper of his deeds in the Lost Clusters, at Adratharpe 7, and in Ponemah’s Sea of Sand, to name just a few adventures.
Gender
-
Male
Vehicles
Weapons