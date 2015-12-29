-
Buzz Droid
An insidious weapon unveiled by the Separatist Alliance during the later stages of the Clone Wars, buzz droids are tenacious saboteurs launched onto enemy starfighters via specialized missiles. They emerge as spheres and attach themselves to a target vessel, popping open to reveal an insect-like droid equipped with cutters and other tools of vandalism. The buzz droids are designed to disable, not destroy, enemy craft. They operate quickly, slicing into starship hulls. While their tools are effective, a hit to its central eye can knock a buzz droid out of commission.
Affiliations
Dimensions
Diameter: 0.25m in sphere mode