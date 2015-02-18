ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • Rebel Pilots

    databank

    Rebel Pilots

    The Rebel Alliance's starfighter corps was one of its greatest assets. There were nearly as many stories as there were pilots: Rebel starfighters were flown by Imperial defectors, reformed mercenaries, adventure-seeking farmboys, and daredevils who only truly felt alive in a cockpit. Regardless of their backgrounds, Rebel pilots learned to work together, relying on their wingmen as well as their training in countless battles against the Empire.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Weapons
Vehicles

Video

Gallery

Rebel Pilots Biography Gallery

  • Images
Next Page »

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved