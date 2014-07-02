-
Admiral Motti
A young, ambitious Imperial officer from the Outer Rim world of Seswenna, Admiral Motti saw the Death Star as the ultimate power in the universe, and burned to use that power against any who dared challenge the Empire. The commander of the Star Destroyer Steel Talon, he served as one of the Imperial military’s Joint Chiefs, becoming an ally of Grand Moff Tarkin’s and head of naval operations aboard the Death Star. He died when the battle station was destroyed.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.7m
species
-
Human